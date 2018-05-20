Shirtless man steals cigars from Phoenix gas station

Phoenix police are searching for a shirtless suspect who robbed a Mobil gas station earlier this month.

Police say the robbery happened at the Mobil station near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road at about 10:30 p.m.

When the suspect was asked to leave by the clerk, he threatened the clerk with a knife, police say.

The suspect then stole a display of cigars and fled on foot.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 20-24 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing between 150-170 pounds. He was not wearing a shirt and wore dark colored shorts, a red baseball cap and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

Watch as shirtless suspect flips a knife around before stealing a cigar display. Happened at 55th Ave/ Indian School Rd Mobil gas station. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/YLUx0jDps9 — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) May 20, 2018

