Shirtless man steals cigars from Phoenix gas station

(Source: Phoenix Police Department) (Source: Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police are searching for a shirtless suspect who robbed a Mobil gas station earlier this month. 

Police say the robbery happened at the Mobil station near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road at about 10:30 p.m.

When the suspect was asked to leave by the clerk, he threatened the clerk with a knife, police say.

The suspect then stole a display of cigars and fled on foot. 

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 20-24 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing between 150-170 pounds. He was not wearing a shirt and wore dark colored shorts, a red baseball cap and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. 

