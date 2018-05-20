Masked man robs Phoenix Circle K

Phoenix police are asking the public's help in identifying a masked man who robbed a Circle K back in April.

Police say the man entered the Circle K near on April 26 just after 3:30 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The suspect pretended to have a weapon by wrapping a shirt around an object in his hand and demanded money from the cashier.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled in a dark blue or black older 4-door car.

The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet, 7 inches, with average build, wearing a black sweater with a white cloth over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

VIDEO of masked suspect acting like he is hiding a weapon under shirt to rob 83rd Ave/ Thomas Circle K. Fled in a dark vehicle. Anonymous tips https://t.co/KQ9fq67RJj / 480-WITNESS / 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. pic.twitter.com/xF7g8Yx7w7 — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) May 20, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.