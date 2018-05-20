Arizona's largest solar energy plant unveiled

SRP and NextEra Energy unveiled Arizona's largest solar energy plant this week.

The Pinal Central Solar Energy Center is located east of Casa Grande. 

The PCSEC holds approximately 258,000 solar panels on over 200 acres of Arizona desert.

The plant generates enough solar energy to power 5,000 homes with a lithium-ion battery storing system.

SRP plans to purchase the energy stored at the plant for consumer use. The plant is owned by NextEra Energy. 

