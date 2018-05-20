Chipotle donating 50% of proceeds to Arizona Humane SocietyPosted: Updated:
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Chipotle donating 50% of proceeds to Arizona Humane Society
Chipotle donating 50% of proceeds to Arizona Humane Society
Chipotle locations around the state will be donating 50 percent of their proceeds made on Wednesday, May 23 to the Arizona Humane Society.More >
Chipotle locations around the state will be donating 50 percent of their proceeds made on Wednesday, May 23 to the Arizona Humane Society.More >
Chandler firefighters rescue kitten who was 'at the end of his rope'
Chandler firefighters rescue kitten who was 'at the end of his rope'
One tiny kitten was at the end of his rope Saturday... literally!More >
One tiny kitten was at the end of his rope Saturday... literally!More >
Young bear spotted in Mesa; officials now believe it has returned to the wild
Young bear spotted in Mesa; officials now believe it has returned to the wild
A juvenile bear was spotted strolling through a Mesa neighborhood Thursday morning. The bear was seen near Power and Thomas roads just after 11 a.m.More >
A juvenile bear was spotted strolling through a Mesa neighborhood Thursday morning. The bear was seen near Power and Thomas roads just after 11 a.m.More >
Sticky situation! 6 squirrels rescued from ordeal of sap & tangled tails
Sticky situation! 6 squirrels rescued from ordeal of sap & tangled tails
Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.More >
Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dog saves other dog from drowning in Mesa
VIDEO: Dog saves other dog from drowning in Mesa
A dog in Mesa saved another dog's life after he fell into a backyard pool and couldn't get out.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Lava flow engulfs house
VIDEO: Lava flow engulfs house
Watch as a rapidly moving lava flow engulfs and burns a home in Hawaii.More >
Watch as a rapidly moving lava flow engulfs and burns a home in Hawaii.More >
Couple finds hidden safe filled with cash, jewels in backyard
Couple finds hidden safe filled with cash, jewels in backyard
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard. (WCBS via CNN)More >
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard. (WCBS via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Dog saves another dog from drowning in backyard pool
RAW VIDEO: Dog saves another dog from drowning in backyard pool
A dog in Mesa fell into a backyard pool and it was his buddy who came to his rescue.More >
A dog in Mesa fell into a backyard pool and it was his buddy who came to his rescue.More >