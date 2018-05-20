Chipotle donating 50% of proceeds to Arizona Humane Society

Chipotle locations around the state will be donating 50 percent of their proceeds next week to the Arizona Humane Society.

On Wednesday, May 23, 50 Chipotle locations in the Phoenix area, Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott, Kingman and Bullhead City will donate 50 percent of all their proceeds from the day to the Arizona Humane Society.

Diners must mention the donation to the cashier and pay in store to benefit AHS.

Online orders, group ordering and catering can be included if the bill is paid for in store.

Eat some tacos and help some animals!

