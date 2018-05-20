Police: 1 man hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix home

One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Phoenix home Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a home near 43rd and Dunlap avenues just before 9 a.m.

Lewis said a couple were involved in an argument at the home and the female suspect shot the man.

The woman was then injured after going through a window and suffering a severe cut.

Both the man and the woman were taken to local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Lewis said there were children asleep in the home, but they were not involved or injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

