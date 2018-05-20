Home Depot Debbie's arched window covering solutions

It’s a challenge for most on how to treat arched windows for heat control, light control, functionally and decoratively through the summer and all year.

Home Depot Debbie has some ideas that will help.

-For DIY, make a template with butcher paper or rosen paper by holding paper up in the window, tracing around the window, then cutting it out.

OR

-Have arches and treatments professionally measured and installed by Home Depot.

Covering Ideas:

-Custom Sunburst Arched Wood Shutters

-Custom Arched Cellular Shades

-Heat and privacy control window tint

-Decorative window tint

-Redi-Arch fabric arch

-Redi Shade paper, DIY made into an arch.

-Cut Styrofoam to fit arched window, cover with fabric batting and fabric.

-Reflective material or blackout roller shade material cut to fit.

-Install drapery rod finials or hold backs on the outside of the arch in an arched fashion and hang tab top or sheer draperies.

-Use plastic tubing or 3/4” flexible PVC pipe, sheet fabric on to the tubing or pipe, bend and secure into window.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.