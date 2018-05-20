Triple-digit heat next week

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Very warm temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast Sunday before a passing weather system brings breezy winds and a slight cool down.

A low pressure system will track out of California and toward Nevada Monday. This weather feature will not bring any rain, but it will bring isolated dry thunderstorms along the Utah and New Mexico borders. It will also increase clouds statewide and kick up wind gusts in northern Arizona at speeds of up to 35 mph. In the Valley, winds will reach 15 to 20 mph.

Highs will drop a few degrees Tuesday before high pressure builds over the Intermountain West and a major warm up takes shape, Valley highs will reach triple-digits by Friday, maybe even as early as Thursday. Hot weather will persist through the holiday weekend.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 97 Sunday and Monday, 94 Tuesday, 95 Wednesday, 99 Thursday, 103 Friday and 105 Saturday. Lows will be in the 70s. The seasonal average high for this time of the year is 96.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:02:18 GMT
    Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

  • Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:59:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >

  • My first Grand Canyon hike

    My first Grand Canyon hike

    Thursday, May 10 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-11 03:55:27 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views. 

    More >

    This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views. 

    More >
    •   