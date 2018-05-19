DPS trooper injured during pursuit on Loop 101

A DPS trooper was injured during a pursuit Saturday evening on Loop 101 in Tempe, authorities said.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported near Baseline Road.

The DPS trooper and another person suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to DPS.

Authorities said the suspect is still outstanding and the incident is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

