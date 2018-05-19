Salt River horses hit by cars prompt changes to Bush Highway

Five Salt River Horses have died in the last five weeks on an east Valley highway prompting the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to make changes to the road.

MCDOT added five new blinking message boards to Bush Highway warning drivers to slow down and "watch for horses." MCDOT officials expect to add two more soon to the 4-mile stretch.

Luckily, no people have been seriously hurt in the car-versus-horse crashes.

Simone Netherlands, a volunteer with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, explained that Bush Highway had become a "bloodbath" for these horses which are seen crossing the road, which runs directly through the horses' habitat.

She's thankful that MCDOT listened to their concerns.

Some of the other short-term solutions include adding rumble strips to each horse crossing.

MCDOT is working on long-term solutions too.

Saturday night, the nonprofit held an event to celebrate the changes and mourn the loss of the five wild horses that died.

