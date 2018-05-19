Arizona students call on Gov. Ducey to change gun policies after Texas shooting

By Briana Whitney, Reporter
“Absolutely nothing has changed.”

Mountain View High School junior Jordan Harb felt sick when his phone lit up with notifications that 10 people had died at a Santa Fe high school in a mass shooting.

“Even though it was all the way in Texas, that could’ve been here,” said Harb.

His tears turned to internal rage because despite organizing March for our Lives in Phoenix and holding a “die-in” with classmates inside Gov. Ducey’s office, these shootings keep happening. But, there have been no policy changes in Arizona.

“We still have not received an acknowledgment from the governor that we exist. Not an email, not a written letter, not a tweet, not a meeting,” said Harb.

He said their requests have not changed: they want to see universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks and more counselors in school to deal with mental health.

Ducey did propose a school safety plan after the Parkland shooting that proposed more spending on resource officers and mental health services, but students said that wasn't enough and the bill died in the legislature.

Now, Harb and other Valley students are calling on Gov. Ducey to hold a special session to address gun violence in Arizona, as he said students who are supposed to be focusing on finals, are now focused on fear as they step foot onto campus. 

“Governor Ducey, if you’re hoping to do anything now, is the time to do it,” said Harb. “Prayers don’t stop bullets. Policies do.”

Arizona’s Family did reach out to the governor's office but have not heard back. In the meantime, Harb has organized a candlelight vigil on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Capitol to honor and remember the victims of the Santa Fe shooting, as well as to get the governor's attention in hopes the Legislature will do something.

He also has set up a go fund me page to raise money for the victims' families. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/helpsantafe

