SCARY VIDEO: Fast-moving lava engulfs a home in Hawaii

Take a look at this: a fast-moving lava flow engulfs and burns a home in Hawaii.

These are the latest dramatic pictures from Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey says dozens of homes are under threat of a lava flow.

Eruptions from Kilauea have increased, with at least five fissures active on Friday.

Lava flows have actually been overtaking entire homes.

So far more than 40 homes have been destroyed.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been in place there for two weeks.

