His belt stopped a bullet! Tucson police officer uninjured in shooting, thanks to duty belt

Tucson police say an officer was spared injury during an exchange of gunfire when a bullet was stopped by the officer's duty belt.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the officer was one of two who responded to a domestic violence call at a bar Friday night.

Officers then followed when the suspect left the bar and went to a home.

That's where gunfire rang out. Police said officers returned fire at the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a Twitter post on Saturday: "Way, way, way too close a call. This takes "high risk" to a whole other level."



An officer's duty belt struck by gunfire last night as TPD officers responded to domestic violence o incident at an east side residence. Officers returned fire. Suspect arrested. Thankfully, no injuries. Way, way, way too close a call. This takes "high risk"to a whole other level pic.twitter.com/RRCAmSj1zc — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) May 19, 2018

Extremely close call last night as two of our officers were shot at during a Domestic Violence investigation. One officer was struck by gunfire which hit his duty belt. Ofcs returned fire & suspect was taken into custody w/out injury. Thankfully both officers were not injured. pic.twitter.com/ERIh2U3gIL — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) May 19, 2018

