His belt stopped a bullet! Tucson police officer uninjured in shooting, thanks to duty belt

(Source: Tucson Police Dept.) (Source: Tucson Police Dept.)
TUCSON, AZ

Tucson police say an officer was spared injury during an exchange of gunfire when a bullet was stopped by the officer's duty belt.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the officer was one of two who responded to a domestic violence call at a bar Friday night.

Officers then followed when the suspect left the bar and went to a home.

That's where gunfire rang out. Police said officers returned fire at the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. 

Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a Twitter post on Saturday: "Way, way, way too close a call. This takes "high risk" to a whole other level."
 

