Chandler firefighters rescue kitten who was 'at the end of his rope'

One tiny kitten was at the end of his rope... literally!

Chandler firefighters came to the rescue of the smallest of furry victims Saturday afternoon.

The kitten had somehow fallen into a pretty deep storm drain.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Firefighters lowered a training rope into the hole, and the kitty was able to grab on with his little claws.

He hung on for dear life, and crews were able to haul him up to safety.

All's well that ends well for little "Stormy."

Thanks, Chandler firefighters!

Chandler firefighters rescue kitten out of storm drain using large training rope. Firefighter B. Erb holds the rescued kitten. pic.twitter.com/ElRKQ79EXb — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) May 19, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.