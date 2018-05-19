One person shot at Phoenix apartment complex

(Source: AP) PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Phoenix police are investigating after one person was shot at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
It happened at a complex near 32nd Street and Thomas just before 3 p.m.
Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the victim was not cooperative, and no further information was available.
