One person shot at Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police are investigating after one person was shot at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a complex near 32nd Street and Thomas just before 3 p.m.

Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the victim was not cooperative, and no further information was available.

