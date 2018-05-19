Artist uses feet to paint after losing the use of her arms to polio

Sheri Caldwell lost the use of her arms from polio in 1960 when she was 6 years old.

Now, she paints beautiful artwork using her feet.

Caldwell said she has lived her whole life using her feet to do things most people would do with their arms and hands, including driving and raising her two children.

She began painting at 10 and found that using her feet was the best technique for her.

Caldwell said she was the first person in Nevada to get a driver's license driving with her feet.

Caldwell went to U.C. Santa Cruz with scholarships.

Her art is displayed at WHAM Gallery in Surprise.

