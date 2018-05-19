MCSO: Teens involved in rollover crash after fleeing from Gilbert police

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car full of teens was involved in a rollover accident after fleeing from Gilbert police early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, the Gilbert Police Department had responded to a call for criminal damage at about 4:45 a.m. where teenagers were reportedly driving in a park, basketball court and splash pad area near Higley and Queen Creek roads.

Enriquez said Gilbert PD tried to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled. Gilbert officers did not pursue the vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, at 4:55 a.m., MCSO received a call for a rollover accident near Power Road and Santan Loop 202.

Enriquez said investigators determined that the vehicle that rolled was the same vehicle that fled from Gilbert PD.

Witnesses said the red vehicle was driving northbound on Power Road at a high speed. As the red car entered the intersection, witnesses said it clipped a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Power Road, causing the red car to rollover, ejecting all five teen passengers.

Three of the passengers are in serious condition and the other two have minor injuries. The teen occupants range in age from 15 to 18.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Enriquez said it is still unknown whether impairment was a factor in the crash, but detectives are looking into speed as one of the factors.

MCSO is clearing up the accident that occurred this morning at Power Rd and the Santan 202. 2 vehicles involved, 5 occupants in one vehicle rolled over, several ejected 3 of them listed in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/O6lKJPgIEM — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 19, 2018

