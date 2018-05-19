MCSO: Teens involved in rollover crash after fleeing from Gilbert policePosted: Updated:
MCSO: Teens involved in rollover crash after fleeing from Gilbert police
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car full of teens was involved in a rollover accident after fleeing from Gilbert police early Saturday morning.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Caught on camera: Dog rescues his friend from drowning in pool in Mesa
What began as a Sunday afternoon enjoying the dog days of summer at the Becerra house in Mesa changed in an instant.?More >
Couple finds hidden safe filled with cash, jewels in backyard
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard.More >
13-year-old girl arrested after her dead baby was found in a trash can
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
PGA golfer and his mother allegedly assaulted by wife angered by 'loser' husband's poor play
Krista Conley Glover, the wife of Lucas Glover, was arrested by St. John's County Sheriff's deputies on charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence on May 12 at a Ponte Verda, FL rental residence.More >
Bartender charged with serving 11 beers to man before deadly crash
A Houston bartender has been charged with serving 11 beers to a patron who later caused a wreck that killed a teenager returning home from prom.More >
GRAPHIC: Kentucky man accused of making child porn could face 400 year sentence
A Grayson County man could face a sentence of 400 years in prison for multiple federal charges of production of child pornography and local charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.More >
Salt River horses hit by cars prompt changes to Bush Highway
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation has added new blinking message boards to Bush Highway warning drivers to slow down and "watch for horses."More >
Suspect arrested in kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
Phoenix police have arrested a suspect who they say kidnapped a 9-year-old girl from her home early Friday morning.More >
Slideshow: Best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.More >
VIDEO: Dog saves other dog from drowning in Mesa
A dog in Mesa saved another dog's life after he fell into a backyard pool and couldn't get out.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Lava flow engulfs house
Watch as a rapidly moving lava flow engulfs and burns a home in Hawaii.More >
Couple finds hidden safe filled with cash, jewels in backyard
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard. (WCBS via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Dog saves another dog from drowning in backyard pool
A dog in Mesa fell into a backyard pool and it was his buddy who came to his rescue.More >
