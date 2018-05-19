Traveling safely while on vacation

Arizona residents will soon flock towards cooler weather. What many don’t realize is that there are certain laws you should be aware of while on vacation, from coordinating travel for your pets to knowing your rights while abroad.

If you are headed on a plane with an animal, consult your airline’s specific guidelines to ensure your pet will be permitted to board the plane.

Travelers going abroad should also look at their destination country’s health requirements for bringing animals in, because many require quarantine or proof of your pet’s health records upon arrival.

If you are planning to use a rental car abroad, you should check with your insurance policy to see if you’re covered in another country. If not, you will have to purchase insurance coverage through the rental agency.

Many countries will also require you to get an International Driving Permit, which must be obtained before you leave the United States.

You should also know your destination country’s visa and passport requirements. For example, a U.S. Citizen must obtain a travel visa to visit Australia, even for a short vacation.

Similarly, Italy requires that a U.S. citizen have a passport that is valid for at least 90 days beyond the intended stay. Make sure to review all requirements early so as not to spoil your travel plans.

Once you arrive at your destination, you are subject to local laws and regulations. If the worst happens and you are arrested in a foreign country, first contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate to let them know what has happened.

The embassy will be able to contact family or friends on your behalf, provide a list of local attorneys who speak English, and provide an overview of the local criminal justice system.

If you want to learn more about specific laws of the country you are visiting, the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affair’s website offers useful information about country-specific laws.

You can also register in the Bureau’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive important travel advisories for an upcoming trip.

