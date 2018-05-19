Warm temps, sunny skies this weekend

Sunny, warm and dry weather is in the forecast for this weekend for most of Arizona.

The exception to this rule will be a few high-based thunderstorms across the Arizona-Utah border.

A low-pressure system moving through the area from California on Monday will kick up winds, increase clouds and drop temperatures through Tuesday. It will not bring any rain. The strongest wind gusts will be in northern Arizona at speeds of 35 mph. Patchy blowing dust may be an issue for open desert areas. Metro Phoenix will see winds of about 15 to 20 mph.

Strong high-pressure will build back into the region Wednesday through next weekend. It will bring triple digit heat to the valley by Friday.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 96 Saturday afternoon. The seasonal average high is 96. For Sunday, bright sunshine returns with a high of 98, 97 for Monday, and 94 for Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually climb for the remainder of the week. By Friday, Phoenix will see a high of 101.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.