Gilbert PD: Driver runs red light, hits police vehicle

A Gilbert police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a red light and struck a police vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Gilbert PD, the passenger vehicle drove through a red light near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads and crashed into a marked Gilbert police vehicle.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department said the officer in the police vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No information was provided on injuries to the driver of the passenger vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, Gilbert police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Units are on scene of a serious accident at Greenfield and Guadalupe. Three patients, one with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 19, 2018

