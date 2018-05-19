Gilbert PD: Driver runs red light, hits police vehicle

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Gilbert police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a red light and struck a police vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Gilbert PD, the passenger vehicle drove through a red light near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads and crashed into a marked Gilbert police vehicle.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department said the officer in the police vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

No information was provided on injuries to the driver of the passenger vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

At this time, Gilbert police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. 

