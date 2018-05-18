Unique is the word: Check out these hotels!

Have you seen the latest in exotic hotel suites, the underwater one getting all the buzz? Located at the Conrad Maldives, it may be the latest unique place to lay your head, but it’s far from the only one.

Did you know you can sleep in a glass igloo? Hang over Peru’s Sacred Valley in a glass pod? How about a luxurious tent in the treetops of Thailand’s Golden Triangle?

Let’s take a look at some truly exotic - and downright unique - accommodations, and why you might want to add them to your travel bucket list!

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland - Admire the northern lights and snow-laden wilderness while you’re snuggled in downy comfort in your very own glass igloo! While you’re there, go dog sledding or ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh! Truly a magical, winter wonderland experience!

Getting there: Fly into Helsinki’s international airport, then take a connecting flight to Ivalo. From there, you’ll arrange a transfer to your igloo through the hotel.

Skylodge Adventure Suites, Peru - To sleep at Skylodge, people must climb 400 meters of Via Ferrata - and conquer a zipline course! And while sleeping in these luxurious glass capsules, hanging from a mountaintop in the Sacred Valley of Peru, may personally give ME the willies, you can’t deny it’s a unique and exotic experience!

Getting there: Fly into Cusco’s international airport. The Skylodge folks will take you from there.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand - Imagine waking up in the treetops, while elephants wander across the open meadow in the distance. If this sounds like paradise, add a trip to Northern Thailand to your destination list! Located near the border of Burma and Laos, this luxury tented camp is located in an elephant sanctuary and surrounded by jungle. Take day trips to local markets or hike to ancient temples and pagodas, then return to your luxurious accommodations in the trees!

Getting there: Chiang Rai is a 75-minute flight from the Bangkok International Airport. Four Seasons will provide transportation from the airport to the property.

Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives - Overwater Bungalows have dotted French Polynesia for years, but Overwater Villas are new players in the unique and luxury game - and the overwater villas at the beautiful Jumeirah Vittaveli put everyone else in the shade. Built over the Indian Ocean, each villa features its own infinity pool, indoor-outdoor living, and breathtaking views. The only way to get to all this luxury? By private boat.

Getting there: It’s not easy getting to the Male, Maldives airport, but it can be done through either Shanghai or Doha, Qatar.

Kokopelli’s Cave, New Mexico - This unique location is close to home! Built into cliffs overlooking the La Plata river valley, this 1700 square foot cave, featuring a bedroom, living room, replica Native American kiva, dining room, full kitchen, and bathroom, is 70 feet below the the top of the valley. As you walk down the steps carved into the sandstone, from the rim to the door of the Cave, you’ll have magnificent views of the Four Corners area, as well as the river. This is my kind of cave dwelling!

Getting there: Farmington is a six and a half hour drive from Phoenix.

A few things to keep in mind when looking for the exotic and unique.

Unique properties book up far in advance -- sometimes years. Plan accordingly.

This counts for unique experiences, too. For example, tours including the “every 10 years” production of the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, in 2020, are selling well. So well, in fact, about three quarters of the scheduled departures are already sold out. If you’re yearning for the unique, book early!!

“Unique” is a term also used for “custom” itineraries, often featuring hotels and experiences you won’t find anywhere else. The “exclusive” factor may raise the price a bit, but when you consider there’s no other tour or itinerary like yours, in my opinion, it’s well worth it.

Two such itineraries I’ve been working with for 2019 are a stunning tour of Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia and my hand-crafted Ireland itinerary for St. Patrick’s Day 2019.

Russia - check out this incredible itinerary for Moscow and St. Petersburg!

Because this tour is limited to 18 people, it’s bound to sell out quickly!

Ireland - I’m putting the finishing touches on this St. Patrick’s Day 2019 itinerary. Currently scheduled to depart Phoenix on March 12, returning March 22, I’ve hand-crafted this tour to include all my favorite hotels, along with excursions and experiences I’ve personally enjoyed over my nine previous visits. This exclusive itinerary is truly a labor of Irish love! As soon as it’s finished, I’ll add it to Ro Says Go, along with Preferred Travel Services.

