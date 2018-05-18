Water main break floods Phoenix neighborhood

A water main break sent a huge plume of water gushing into the air, flooding a Phoenix neighborhood Friday.

The 6-inch break happened near 43rd Avenue and Lower Baseline Road.

"Water and rocks were shooting more than 25 feet in the air," said one neighbor.

[WATCH: Water main break floods community in Phoenix]

The break affected 13 homes, leaving residents with no running water,

Officials say the likely cause of water main break was the age of the pipe.

No injuries were reported.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.