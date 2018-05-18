Pressure on Gov. Ducey to call special session on gun control

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Democratic lawmakers responded to the latest school shooting by calling on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to open a special legislative session focused on gun safety.

On Friday, Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate demanded the governor enact stricter gun laws and legislation that make it easier to take firearms away from people deemed a threat to the public.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey plans to spend $11 million for more police on K-12 campuses]

Senate Democrats also want to raise the age on all gun sales to 21 from 18 and a ban on bump stock devices.

“We demand that Governor Ducey immediately call the Legislature back into session to adopt comprehensive and effective gun safety legislation that will keep weapons of mass murder out of the hands of dangerous people and provide resources to identify and help troubled individuals,” Sen. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

[RELATED: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to roll out school safety package]

Calls to bring back the Legislature, which adjourned for the year earlier this month, come after a high school shooting in Texas that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded.

It's unlikely Ducey will bend to the demands of Democrats.

Ducey attempted to pass a school safety plan earlier this year that would have added more school resource officers at schools.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

But that measure failed to gain traction and Ducey has said he will try again next year, if he is re-elected.

In a statement today, the governor's office said:

"It's disappointing that this plan was not passed by the Legislature, but the governor is committed to fighting for the common-sense reforms included in this comprehensive package. He encourages Republicans and Democrats to put politics aside and join in support. This is not a partisan issue."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio