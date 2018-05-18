Pressure on Gov. Ducey to call special session on gun control

Arizona Democratic lawmakers responded to the latest school shooting by calling on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to open a special legislative session focused on gun safety.

On Friday, Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate demanded the governor enact stricter gun laws and legislation that make it easier to take firearms away from people deemed a threat to the public.

Senate Democrats also want to raise the age on all gun sales to 21 from 18 and a ban on bump stock devices.

“We demand that Governor Ducey immediately call the Legislature back into session to adopt comprehensive and effective gun safety legislation that will keep weapons of mass murder out of the hands of dangerous people and provide resources to identify and help troubled individuals,” Sen. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

Calls to bring back the Legislature, which adjourned for the year earlier this month, come after a high school shooting in Texas that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded.

It's unlikely Ducey will bend to the demands of Democrats.

Ducey attempted to pass a school safety plan earlier this year that would have added more school resource officers at schools.

But that measure failed to gain traction and Ducey has said he will try again next year, if he is re-elected.

In a statement today, the governor's office said:

"It's disappointing that this plan was not passed by the Legislature, but the governor is committed to fighting for the common-sense reforms included in this comprehensive package. He encourages Republicans and Democrats to put politics aside and join in support. This is not a partisan issue."

