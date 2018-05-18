9-year-old girl escapes from kidnapper in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a kidnapping suspect and they hope a sketch will help track him down.

On May 18 at 4:00 a.m., witnesses near 19th Avenue and Glendale called police about a 9-year-old girl who was asking for help. Phoenix police say she was smart and she did the right thing.

“We teach our children, right, ya know, to fight, scream, yell, ya know, do whatever you can and if the opportunity presents itself to flee," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

The girl told witnesses she had been taken from her nearby home by an unknown man.

The child was able to get away from the suspect, unhurt.

Officers found evidence at the victim's home which corroborated the victim's statements.

Some of the people who live at the apartment complex at 2020 W. Glendale Avenue say they saw some strange things early Friday morning.

“I heard screaming and yelling, like it was like a sad kid screaming," Leanna Maul said. She saw a strange man outside her bedroom window.

“He was right there and then when I looked out that’s when he left.”

Maul wasn't able to tell whether it was the same man in the police sketch.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old white male with red hair, and a red beard, possibly tied with a rubber band. He was wearing a white baseball hat with black writing. Police say he is about 5'8" to 5'9", with a stocky build. He had on a light blue shirt with white writing, and dark or light gray shorts.

Officers have been searching the area for the suspect, and a composite sketch has been released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. As always, callers can remain anonymous.

