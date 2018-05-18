Dirty Dining May 18: Popular Mesa donut shop hit with 8 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

South Mountain Boarding Home

6420 S. 22nd Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Medicine stored above soup

Lubricant on top of a food prep table

Mi Ranchito

19 E. Western Ave.

Avondale

4 violations

Among the violations

Cooked pork left on a stove - not at the proper temperature

Employee didn't wash hands before starting work

Safari Restaurant

2935 E. McDowell Road

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling door knob in women's restroom - then went back to work without washing hands

Food residue in meat slicer

Golden Donuts

1818 W. Baseline Road

Mesa

8 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling money then preparing sandwiches

Pill bottles covered with flour and stored with utensils

Live cockroach by an ice machine

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

See's Candies

1810 W. Southern Ave.

Mesa

85202

Pedro's

4938 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale

85301

U.S. Egg

131 E. Baseline Road

Tempe

85283

Circle K

3502 W. Union Hills Drive

Phoenix

85308

AMF Peoria

8475 W. Olive Ave.

Peoria

85345

Cracker Barrel

21611 N. 26th Avenue

Phoenix

85027

