Dirty Dining May 18: Popular Mesa donut shop hit with 8 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

South Mountain Boarding Home
6420 S. 22nd Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Medicine stored above soup
Lubricant on top of a food prep table

Mi Ranchito
19 E. Western Ave.
Avondale

4 violations

Among the violations
Cooked pork left on a stove - not at the proper temperature
Employee didn't wash hands before starting work

Safari Restaurant
2935 E. McDowell Road
Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handling door knob in women's restroom - then went back to work without washing hands
Food residue in meat slicer

Golden Donuts
1818 W. Baseline Road
Mesa

8 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handling money then preparing sandwiches
Pill bottles covered with flour and stored with utensils
Live cockroach by an ice machine

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

See's Candies
1810 W. Southern Ave.
Mesa
85202

Pedro's
4938 W. Glendale Ave.
Glendale
85301

U.S. Egg
131 E. Baseline Road
Tempe
85283

Circle K
3502 W. Union Hills Drive
Phoenix
85308

AMF Peoria
8475 W. Olive Ave.
Peoria
85345

Cracker Barrel
21611 N. 26th Avenue
Phoenix
85027

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

