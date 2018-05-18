March for our Lives students more determined than ever following Texas mass shooting

Mesa high school students Jordan Harb and Isabella Boker kept checking updates on their phones this morning, and the news kept getting worse.

At least 10 people killed in another mass shooting.

This time, at a high school in Texas.

"It really was grief," said Harb. "I cried this morning, it's something that every kid in America can relate to because we all are scared in our classrooms and the kids who died today were just like me."

It was just a couple months ago, the Valley teens joined thousands of other students in a March for Our Lives protest at the state capitol.

They were there pushing lawmakers for common sense gun reform, and more funding for school resource officers following the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

But despite their best efforts, Arizona's legislative session ended without passage of a school safety plan.

"We live in a democracy where peoples voices matter, and right now it kind of feels like it doesn't," said Boker. "When people are asking for change, and the government is not giving it to them."

The student activists said what happened in Texas Friday has made them more determined to push for change and make our schools safer.

"I don't think the people in office are capable of having the empathy to make change," said Harb. "The Governor tweeted he is praying for the people of Sante Fe, but prayers have not stopped 24 school shooting since Parkland. We need policies not prayers."

Students with March for our Lives are planning a candlelight vigil Monday night at 7pm at the State Capitol to honor the victims of the Texas shooting.

They are also asking the Governor to call for a special session, so lawmakers can pass school safety reform.

Students have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for victims of the Texas shooting.

