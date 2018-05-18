Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy

The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding.

Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.

At this point, there is no plea deal on the table, and not just because the prosecution is not offering one.

“Defense counsel is not looking for a plea offer at this time,” Zamora’s lawyer told the judge during Friday’s hearing.

Booked on suspicion of molestation of a child, furnishing harmful material and sexual conduct with a minor, Zamora has been in jail since she was arrested on March 22 despite voicing her desire to go home to her husband at her initial court appearance.

A secured appearance bond for those felony charges was set at $250,000.

Zamora, who was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy, pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The charges stem from text messages the 13-year-old’s parents found on his phone.

"The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," Lisa Kutis of the Goodyear Police Department said when Zamora was arrested.

The victim's father told police that he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband pleading with him not to contact the police. During that phone call, Zamora's husband got on the phone and told the victim's father that Zamora made a big mistake but that she loved the kids, documents state.

The victim's father told officers that Zamora's husband asked to handle the situation informally and said they should 'meet up' and 'settle this'. The victim's father declined and ended the phone call.

"You teach your kids there's no such thing as monsters at all,” the father of the victim later said. "But in the real world, there are monsters. Brittany Zamora is a monster. … A big thing for us is that we want people to understand, just because it's a boy makes no difference. It's the same [as if the victim were a girl]. It's a 13-year-old child who got taken advantage by a monster."

Documents also mention a second victim who the first victim said witnessed some of the sex acts. Police spoke to the second victim who also said that Zamora had showed him naked pictures of herself.

One of the things discussed during Friday’s short hearing was the defense’s motion for order of indigency, and Zamora’s ability “to contribute to her own defense.”

“Our client obviously is unable to work or get employment as she’s in custody, and there’s no financial ability to pay for any experts, your honor,” Suzuki, who was retained by Zamora’s mother and husband, said.

The judge affirmed the motion and ordered the Office of Public Defense Services to provide Zamora’s lawyer assistance in mounting her defense.

Zamora is due back in court twice more before her scheduled trial – once in early June and again in late July.

