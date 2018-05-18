School bus, motorcycle collide in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. on McKellips Road between Scottsdale and Miller roads in south Scottsdale.

The Tempe School District bus was carrying two students at the time of the collision.

Neither student was injured.

The motorcycle operator has been transported to a local hospital. Police say he suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

McKellips Rd is closed in both directions from Scottsdale Rd to Miller Rd.

McKellips Rd is closed in both directions between Scottsdale Rd and Miller Rd as SPD investigates a serious injury traffic collision at 7400 E McKellips Rd. PLZ avoid the area — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 18, 2018

