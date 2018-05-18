PD: 2 arrested after traffic stop leads authorities to body in Star Valley

Authorities in Winslow make a traffic stop and discover a pair on the run from the state after dumping the body of a man in the woods near Payson.

Mesa Police Department spokesman Detective Nikolas Rasheta said on Wednesday investigators were asked to look into a missing person, 34-year-old Joseph Trevizo.

Rasheta said Trevizo was reported to have the mental capacity of a 15-year-old and was last seen at an apartment located at 510 S Extension in Mesa with 34-year-old Tiffany Warren and 42-year-old Jesse Dakins. Court documents indicate Dakins served as Trevizo's supervisor at the thrift store where they worked. At the time, officers were unable to find any of the three, said Rasheta.

The next day, Thursday, authorities in Winslow stopped a suspected stolen van occupied by Dakins and Warren, said Rasheta. During questioning with police, Dakins and Warren told police that Dakins had stabbed Trevizo in their apartment in Mesa the previous day.

According to court documents they told police they had dumped Trevizo's body in the woods near Star Valley and could lead them to the location.

Dakins led investigators through the woods and pointed to a body wrapped in a shower curtain and a blue blanket. A positive identification of the body has yet to be made, said Rasheta.

Warren and Dakins stated they were each under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, said Rasheta.

Dakins and Warren have been charged with first degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse and theft of means of transportation.

To read court documents click HERE

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.