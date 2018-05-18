Phoenix PD: Suspect who held up Circle K wanted police to kill him

Joel Carson, 53, arrested in connection to a hostage situation at a Phoenix Circle K that left one man dead. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police have released new details in a hostage situation that left one man dead at a Circle K earlier this month.

Court documents state that the suspect, 53-year-old Joel Carson, entered the Circle K near 19th Avenue and Grant Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9.

Carson walked up behind 24-year-old Efran Hernandez and shot him in the back of the head. Hernandez died on scene.

Documents state that Carson then forced the customers and employees into the northwest corner of the store at gunpoint. One additional victim was in the back of the store and watched everything from the surveillance system.

She told police that she was scared for her life and remained hiding in the back of the store.

Police say the victims were able to overtake Carson and were able to get the gun away from him and ran out of the store. Carson remained holed up in the store for the next hour while police attempted to negotiate with him.

Police eventually made their way inside the store and shot Carson. He was taken into custody.

The victim who had been hiding in the back of the store was able to exit safely and was uninjured.

Carson was found to have numerous felony convictions and it was found that the gun he used was stolen. Carson admitted to shooting Hernandez in the back of the head and said he did it because he wanted the police to kill him.

Carson is being charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple kidnapping charges.

