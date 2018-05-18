As Seen on GMAZ; Friday, May 18

Field Trip Friday-Wilcox

Willcox is located in Cochise County in southeast Arizona. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 3,757.

Located Originally known as "Maley," the town was founded in 1880 as a whistle-stop on the Southern Pacific Railroad. It was renamed in honor of a visit by General Orlando B. Willcox in 1889.

Agriculture & Economy: In the early 20th century, Willcox was a national leader in cattle production. Agriculture remains important to the local economy, but Interstate 10 has replaced the railroad as the major transportation link, and much of the economy is now tied to the highway, which runs immediately north of the town.

Wine: This area grows 74% of Arizona's wine grapes. It is also the source of the most highly rated Arizona wines by Wine Spectator, with 45 wines rated 88-90 over the past 5 years.

2018 Spring Wine Festival: Saturday and Sunday, May 19 & 20, 2018, 11-5pm @ Railroad Avenue Park

To learn more about the City of Wilcox visit: http://www.cityofwillcox.org

The Science of Wine in Willcox with Rod Keeling

"How can you grow wine in the desert?"

Climate / altitude plays a role

Geographic concept makes for great place to grow wine grapes

Soil: rhyalite granite unique characteristics

And even down here there are variations on what grows where?

There are distinct growing regions in Willcox versus Kansas settlement, for example

Other notes:

Low water use, increase value crop

1/5 to 1/7 traditional agricultural water use

Keeling Schaefer Tasting Room

154 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643

Website: http://www.keelingschaefervineyards.com/

Phone: (520) 766-0600

Rex Allen Museum

Allen's collection of memorabilia, including photos, movie posters, cowboy outfits, records and musical instruments.

Rex Elvie Allen (December 31, 1920 December 17, 1999) was an American film and television actor, singer and songwriter, known as "the Arizona Cowboy" and as the narrator of many Disney nature and Western productions.

Across the street from the museum is a bronze statue of Allen.

For more information: http://www.rexallenmuseum.org/

150 Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643

Phone: (520) 384-4583

Curry Seed & Chile Company

The Curry Seed & Chile Company, which was founded 33 years ago by native Arizonan Edward Curry, is a 1,200-acre farm operation nestled among the fields of the Sulphur Springs Valley in the small town of Pearce in southeastern Arizona.

90% of all green chile seeds in the US can originate from Ed Curry's farm

1091 E. Curry Farm Rd., Pearce, AZ 85625

Website: http://curryseedandchile.com/

Phone: (520) 826-1057

Office Hours: Mon. -Fri. (8:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Big Tex BBQ

130 E Maley St, Willcox, AZ 85643

Website: http://www.bigtexbbqaz.com/

Phone: (520) 384-4423

Chiricahua National Monument

A "Wonderland of Rocks" is waiting for you to explore at Chiricahua National Monument.

The monument preserves the remains of an immense volcanic eruption that shook the region about 27 million years ago.

The thick white-hot ash spewed forth from the nearby Turkey Creek Caldera, cooled and hardened into rhyolitic tuff, laying down almost two thousand feet of dark volcanic ash and pumice, highly siliceous in nature, which eventually eroded into the natural features that we see at the monument today.

The 8-mile paved scenic drive and 17-miles of day-use hiking trails provide opportunities to discover the beauty, natural sounds, and inhabitants of this 11,985-acre site.

Chiricahua National Monument is a unit of the National Park System located in the Chiricahua Mountains of southeastern Arizona. The monument was established on April 18, 1924, to protect its extensive hoodoos and balancing rocks. The Faraway Ranch, which was owned at one time by Swedish immigrants Neil and Emma Erickson, is also preserved within the monument.

A visitor center is located two miles from the entrance to Chiricahua National Monument. It is open daily from 8:30-4:30 pm Mountain Standard Time. The visitor center has exhibits relating to the geology, natural history and cultural history of the area. There is also a bookstore / gift shop located in the visitor center and an outdoor bathroom facility and drinking fountain. A park ranger is accessible during the open hours and can provide you with a free guide on the trails within the monument, broken down into three categories: Easy Hikes, Moderate Hikes, and Strenuous Hikes. There are approximately 17 miles of trails which take you through varying ecosystems of meadows, forest and rock formations.

The visitor center has a free Hiker Shuttle that leaves each morning at 9:00am. This shuttle takes hikers to the Echo Canyon or Massai Point trailheads. Hikers can then return to the visitor center by following the designated trails.

Visit the Faraway Ranch Historic District to discover more about the people who have called this area home.

For more information: https://www.nps.gov/chir/index.htm

E Bonita Canyon Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643

Phone: (520) 824-3560

Pillsbury Wine Company & Vineyard

6450 South Bennett Place

Willcox, Arizona 85643

Website: http://www.pillsburywine.com/

Phone: (520) 384-3964

Bucko's Coffee

114 S Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643

Phone: (520) 384-2875

Peach and apple orchard and store

Apple Annie's is a family farming operation, owned and operated by John and Annie Holcomb, son Matt and wife Alicia, daughter Mandy and husband David Kirkendall and John's father, Don. The 4300' elevation of the Sulphur Springs Valley provides us with the warm days and cool nights that make Willcox the premier you-pick fruit and vegetable growing area in Arizona for pumpkins, delicious sweet corn, melons, pumpkins and many other vegetables.

Fruit Orchard

Open Daily

July-September

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

October

Daily 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Produce & Pumpkins

Open Daily

July-September

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

October

Daily 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Country Store

Open Daily Year-Round

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Closed Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas

There is no charge for admission or parking at our orchard or farm. We are a you-pick venue, so you will pay for whatever you pick. However, in late September and October there are activities that require a fee to participate

For more information: http://www.appleannies.com/

Apple Annie's Country Store / U Pick Farm

1510 N Circle I Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643

Phone: (520) 766-2084

Willcox Spring Wine Festival

The festival is held in Railroad Park in historic downtown Willcox, an hour's drive east of Tucson on I-10. The 7th annual Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival features 15 Arizona Farm Wineries from Willcox Wine Country or with ties to the region, top music acts from Phoenix and Tucson, a Street Bistro featuring Dante's Fire from Tucson, over 45 local artists, crafts, and locally grown pistachios and pecans and a Benefit Wine Dinner with Willcox Wineries and Chef Ken Foy!

You cannot enter the event with alcoholic beverages purchased elsewhere or leave the event with an open container. Friendly dogs on leash are welcome. Persons under 21 must be accompanied by Parent or Guardian.

For more information: www.willcoxwinecountry.org or toll free: 1-800-200-2272.

English Rose Tea Room Royal Wedding Party

Celebrate the modern-day fairytale marriage and British-American union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the English Rose Tea Room, 201 Easy Street. The soiree complete with traditional British pomp and pageantry will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. English Rose Tea Room owner, Jo Gemmill will host the day-long celebration in her hometown of Carefree, Arizona.

Guests may don wedding attire or formal wear including gowns and tiaras for the ladies, and suit and ties for the gentlemen. Don't forget, a proper British celebration includes fashionable headwear with hat styles including fascinators, derby hats and tiaras.

Party goers will watch wedding coverage on big screen televisions in the covered outdoor pavilion. Guests will take photos on the red carpet with life-size cutouts of royal family members and British celebrities. They also have a chance to win a replica of Meghan Markle's ring and may purchase commemorative lapel pins, tea towels and fine bone china from England at the Tea Room gift shop.

Celebration of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with television showings throughout the day. Enjoy formal afternoon tea, royal wedding cake and a souvenir bag. Guests will take photos on the red carpet with life-size cutouts of royal family members and have a chance to win a replica of Meghan Markle's ring.

Admission to the celebration is $60 per person and includes formal afternoon tea, wedding cake and a royal wedding souvenir bag. Make required reservations at 480-488- 4812. Seating is limited. For information, visit www.carefreetea.com.

Need a brush up on those tea party manners? The Tea Room holds regular etiquette classes for young ladies and gentlemen with trained Etiquette Instructor and Owner of the Tea Room, Jo Gemmill. Want to know how to host a Bridal Shower, Birthday party or Baby Shower? Call the Tea Room and we would be glad to assist in planning your event. Open 7 days a week, call us at English Rose Tea Room at (480) 488-4812 or sign up for our newsletter, "Inform-A-La-Tea".

For more information: www.carefreetea.com

Royal Wedding Celebration

English Rose Tea Room, 201 Easy Street, Carefree

10 a.m. 5 p.m., Saturday, May 19th

Cost: $60

Phone: 480-488- 4812

Phoenix Mercury Opening Night

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury today announced another reason why Valley sports fans can't afford not to be Mercury fans, rolling out the new BG Dunks Promotion. The initiative is simple: every time Mercury star Brittney Griner dunks in a 2018 regular season home game at Talking Stick Resort Arena, one registered fan will win $5,000! Fans must register at www.PhoenixMercury.com/BGdunks in order to be eligible.

Tickets for Fry's Food Stores Opening Night on Friday, May 18 and the rest of the Mercury's 2018 home games are available online at www.PhoenixMercury.com or by phone at 602-252-WNBA.

