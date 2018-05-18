ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 18-21)

A few closures are scheduled this weekend (May 18-21) for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 51st and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 20) for bridge work at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 west of I-17. Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 51st Avenue can detour on McDowell Road, Van Buren Street or the new I-10 access road in the area. NOTE: Westbound I-10 also narrowed to one lane with intermittent closures overnight between 51st and 59th avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (May 20-24). Traffic will detour along freeway access road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Power and Hawes roads in east Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 19) for installation of traffic-management technology, including traffic-flow sensors. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Eastbound Loop 202 traffic exiting at Power Road can detour on eastbound Ray Road and northbound Hawes Road to return to the freeway.

Eastbound/Northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Hawes and Elliot roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 20) for installation of traffic-management technology. The State Route 24 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 also closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Eastbound Loop 202 traffic exiting at Hawes Road can detour on eastbound Ray Road, northbound Ellsworth Road and westbound Elliot Road to access northbound Loop 202.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

The weekend travel advisory includes a closure of I-10 westbound in the West Valley from Friday night through early Sunday morning: https://t.co/g1OFTcLHaJ#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/3ppjjwSCuc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2018

