Field Trip Friday: 5 things to know about Willcox

Good Morning Arizona is heading to Willcox, Arizona for this edition of Field Trip Friday.

If you are unfamiliar with the city, here are five things to know about Willcox.

Oldest grocery store

Willcox is home to the oldest grocery store in Arizona.

The Willcox Commercial was built in the 1880s and it is said that Geronimo and Warren Earp shopped there.

Today, the store sells things like cowboy hats, Southwestern and Native American art and other goods.

Wine grapes

Roughly 75 percent of Arizona's wine grapes are grown in this region.

At about 4,200 feet, the climate is perfect for growing grapes with warm temperatures during the day and colder temperatures overnight.

Agriculture

Agriculture is big business in Willcox. In fact, 85 percent of the chiles grown in the U.S. can be traced back to Curry Seed and Chile Company.

Willcox native Ed Curry has been growing chiles since 1957.

Today, odds are if you're eating a green chile, it likely came from a seed at Curry's farm.

Rex Allen

Rex Allen was an American film and television actor, singer and songwriter, known as "The Arizona Cowboy" and was born in Willcox.

With a deep voice, Allen narrated many Disney and western productions including "Charlotte's Web" and Purina Dog Food commercials.

Now, a museum in the center of town is dedicated to him and the memorabilia he left behind.

Wonderland of rocks

A "wonderland of rocks" is only 35 miles away from Willcox. Chiricahua National Monument is an 8-mile scenic drive and 17-miles of day-use hiking trails that allow visitors to discover the beauty and natural sounds of the area.

