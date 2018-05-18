Chandler PD: Man robbed at gunpoint, shoots suspect

Multiple gunshots were reported in a neighborhood near Pecos and McQueen roads late Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Chandler Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in an attempted robbery late Thursday night.

According to Chandler PD, officers responded to the area of Pecos and McQueen after multiple gunshots were reported around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found two victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint. One of the victims said he fired at least one shot at the suspect in self-defense.

Police found a blood trail and followed it to a home in the neighborhood where they located the suspect hiding from police. The suspect had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Chandler PD said the suspect has not been formally charged.

Investigators believe the robbery was possibly drug-related.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.