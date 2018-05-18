Phoenix firefighters control 1st-alarm fire that spread to 2nd home

No injuries were reported at the scene and they are still attempting to determine a cause. (Source: Christopher Mysona)

A huge house fire is now under control in west Phoenix thanks to firefighters early Friday morning.

Fire crews received multiple reports of a house fire near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When they arrived just after 1 a.m., firefighters found a working fire at the home, primarily in the back bedrooms, said Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade.

Due to the close proximity of the homes in this neighborhood, the fire began to spread into the attic of the home located next door.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire in the original home and confirmed that all occupants were out safely, said McDade.

Shortly after, firefighters were able to extinguish the attic fire of the adjacent home.

No injuries were reported at the scene and they are still attempting to determine a cause, said McDade.

It is unclear if anyone will be displaced because of the fire.

