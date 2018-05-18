ASU softball hosting NCAA Regional for first time since 2014

The team found out it would host a regional for the first time since 2014. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona State softball team takes another step under highly respected coach Trisha Ford.

The scene Sunday night was a special one for the 8th-seeded Sun Devils. The team found out it would host a regional for the first time since 2014.

"Our bubble believed and I think when you have a strong bubble, you better watch out," said coach Trisha Ford.

"It makes me get goosebumps and tear up because I am so excited to finally live my dream out and play here and have my regional here," said ASU pitcher Breanna Macha who played her high school softball at Red Mountain High School.

The 43-11 record Sun Devils play host to Long Beach State, Ole Miss and New Mexico State. ASU opens Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Aggies, a squad they

beat twice in the regular season but none of that matters now.

"Getting New Mexico State back, we know they have a chip on their shoulder. We're just going to stick to our game and our bubble and go from there," said ASU infielder Marissa Stankiewicz,

This squad is more than battle tested after going through the gauntlet of an ever so tough PAC-12 schedule featuring six teams ranked in the top 25.

"Facing hitters one through nine, that could basically hit three to five spots on most programs. We have pitching, you know, the numbers are ridiculous," said coach Trisha Ford.

The Sun Devils go into the regional super confident because they have an ace in the circle in sophomore Giselle Juarez who posted a 23-4 record with an ERA under one.

"I mean, I'm ready. We're all ready. I couldn't be more excited to step up and play a bigger role," said pitcher Giselle Juarez.

"G' [Giselle] has been phenomenal, she has shutout a lot of top teams all through the year," said Ford.

The Suns Devils claimed they would be in this position before the season. Backing up their words, they anxiously await the next step in the season that counts the most.



"I'd go to war any day with this group," said Ford.

“We are just anxious to get on the field. So, I think it’s going to be a good regional," said infielder Danielle Gibson.

