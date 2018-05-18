Phoenix grandma struggles with new smartphone, becomes internet famous

A Phoenix grandmother became an internet sensation after she experienced some user-error on her new smartphone.

Adrienne Gutowski was gifted a smartphone from her granddaughter on Tuesday, but she quickly became convinced that it was more of an annoyance than advantageous.

"Apryl! Why did my phone turn into a mirror?" Grandma Adrienne said as she accidentally recorded her reaction. “I’m looking at my face and, oh my, look at all these wrinkles! You’ve got to be kidding me.”

In the video, Adrienne’s granddaughter, Apryl Gastelum, tried to explain what was happening, but they didn’t get very far in the tutorial.

"You have it on selfie mode, grandma,” Apryl said.

“A selfie? What the heck is a selfie?" Adrienne said.

Several days later, the duo talked about how the grandma still doesn’t know how to work the smartphone and just wants her flip phone back.

“And I don’t have it no more. Apryl threw it out,” Adrienne said. “It’s way over my head. I just don’t understand it.”

The Gastelum children, however, get a kick out of watching grandma with the smartphone.

"It was funny. She was cute. She’s not really a technology person," Adrienne’s granddaughter said.

While there’s plenty she can’t do, there is one thing that Grandma Adrienne can do with ease on the smartphone.

“She’s really good at deleting stuff. Stuff you don’t want to delete. I don’t know how many times I’ve programmed my phone number into her phone,” Apryl said.

Grandma Adrienne’s video was shared thousands of times on Facebook and is still making the rounds. Now, the family is just trying to deal with their newfound fame.

"I'm having a lot people sending me pictures of their grandma…I think a lot of them are having the same struggles with their phones,” Apryl said.

