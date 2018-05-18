Thousands of children face immigration judges without lawyers

The ACLU is arguing that the federal government should be required to pay for lawyers for children in immigration proceedings.
Children have their breakfast at the "Vina de Tijuana AC" migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik) Children have their breakfast at the "Vina de Tijuana AC" migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
PHOENIX -

More than 2,300 children are in danger of going through the immigration court system in Arizona without a lawyer, according to the latest data from Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

That number is up sharply from last year and years before, when the numbers ranged from 100 to 350.

“Immigration proceedings are administrative. They’re civil proceedings and so the government is arguing that because they’re not criminal proceedings, these kids are not entitled to lawyers,” said Alessandra Soler, who is the executive director of the ACLU of Arizona.

The ACLU is fighting the federal government over the issue. In an appeal in front of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the ACLU is arguing that the federal government should be required to pay for lawyers for children in immigration proceedings. The organization was successful in making that argument about immigrants with mentally disabled.

Right now, children going through the immigration court system either need to have a private attorney or rely on pro bono work from legal aid organizations. The Florence Project has a goal of representing every juvenile going through immigration proceedings in Arizona, but the sheer number of children going before the court this year will likely strain the organization’s limited resources.

The result could be children who would otherwise be eligible for asylum or other relief, getting sent back to dangerous countries simply because they did not get adequate legal representation.

"It's an absolute joke to think that a 10-year-old or a 14-year-old can stand before a judge and make the case why they shouldn't be deported," said Soler.

Morgan LoewMorgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.

