Glendale FD creates safety device for school during lockdown situations

A principal in Glendale teamed up with the fire and police departments to bring a safety device to his school for lockdown situations.

The "safety sleeve" fits over the door hinge and prevents it from opening or closing. They are made out of 6-inch sections of decommissioned firehose.

Joe De La Huerta, the principal at Desert Garden Elementary, said he got the idea when he saw a teacher in Kansas create the sleeves.

So he called the fire and police departments and see if they could help get them for his school.

"To our surprise, everything moved really rapidly and we were able to get these sized up and tested," said De La Huerta.

During a lockdown situation, a staff member can put the sleeve over a door hinge rather quickly.

"It's amazing how simple it is," said De La Huerta.

The fire department it was happy to help to make the sleeves and donate them to the school.

"I thought it was pretty innovative and quick and effective and fairly cheap," said Capt. Tim Guerrero with the Glendale Fire Department. "Once we got enough hose it should be zero cost to both us and the school district.

De La Huerta said he hopes more schools will get them and use them.

