Coming soon to Arizona: Robot deliveries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The future for Arizona delivery services could soon be here. 

Gov. Doug Ducey closed out the 2018 legislative session this week after signing the last of more than 300 pieces of legislation. 

One of those bills allows robots to make deliveries. 

The bill goes into effect in early August but that doesn't mean the autonomous delivery machines will be on the streets soon. 

Companies still have to test the developing technology which could take up to two years. 

Under the legislation, the robots will have size and speed restrictions. They will also be required to carry insurance.

