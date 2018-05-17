Coming soon to Arizona: Robot deliveries

Not everyone is onboard with the idea of robots doing deliveries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Companies still have to test the developing technology which could take up to two years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gov. Ducey signed a bill that would help bring delivery robots to Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The future for Arizona delivery services could soon be here.

Gov. Doug Ducey closed out the 2018 legislative session this week after signing the last of more than 300 pieces of legislation.

[READ MORE: Arizona governor signs remaining bills]

One of those bills allows robots to make deliveries.

The bill goes into effect in early August but that doesn't mean the autonomous delivery machines will be on the streets soon.

Companies still have to test the developing technology which could take up to two years.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Under the legislation, the robots will have size and speed restrictions. They will also be required to carry insurance.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.