Co-worker Pays It Forward to Mesa grandmother recovering from brain surgery

Michelle Mahan has IV medication that she has to take at home three times a day.

The Mesa grandmother is still recovering from three brain surgeries and is unable to work, so paying for the meds has been a challenge.

"I thought with insurance, they'd cover it all," said Mahan. "That's why I have insurance, for those reasons. Then to be told in the hospital that you have IV medicine and not be able to get it because you don't know how to pay for the cost. It's hard."

Mahan is also feeling stressed because she's not at her best to take care of her four grandchildren, which she's accustomed to doing.

"I have an average of three to four good days," said Mahan. "Then maybe next week, it will be two good days. It just depends."

Co-worker Peggy Hernandez has seen what a struggle it's been for Mahan, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the selfless grandmother, who's always helping others.

"Michelle is worried about paying bills, being able to support kids, and going back to work," said Hernandez. "She's got all this on her, instead of worrying about taking care of herself. I really wanted to help her get her medicine, so she can be at home and not have to go to a care home."

A CBS 5 news crew was there when Hernandez surprised her friend.

"You do everything, all you can for your kids and the babies," said Hernandez. "I couldn't help you myself, so for all you do I contacted Channel 5 and asked them to help, and we want to Pay It Forward by giving you $500 to help pay for your medicine, so you can stop worrying."

"I probably should worry about myself a little more so I can be there for them," said Mahan.

