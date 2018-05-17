MCSO: Deputies searching for suspect in Youngtown deadly shooting

Deputies haven't said what led up to the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The victim was shot and killed near 111th Avenue and the U.S. 60. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man they said shot and killed another man in Youngtown.

The suspect is 37-year-old Anthony Romero, MCSO said. An old mugshot of him shows he has a tattoo above his right eyebrow that says "HOMIE-1" and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

MCSO said he shot a man near 111th Avenue and Alabama Avenue, which is south of the U.S. 60. The victim died at the scene.

Deputies said they have had previous contacts with the people who live at the home regarding "unknown trouble and check welfare calls."

If anyone sees Romero, MCSO said not to approach him since he's considered armed and dangerous and instead, call 911 or call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.