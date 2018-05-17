City of Phoenix agrees to move traffic signal at dangerous railroad crossing

It's been named one of the most dangerous railroad crossings in the country, and with good reason.

Every day, confused motorists come to this intersection of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, wondering whether they should stop, sit on the tracks, or pull forward.

"They're confused where to stop at for the most part, with the first and second light," said motorist Davin Barnes. "They don't know whether to stop on the tracks or not."

Back in February, the city of Phoenix installed a new light signal north of the tracks, along 35th Avenue, hoping that would make life easier on motorists.

It did not.

The added confusion, along with an accident last week, prompted the Arizona Corporation Commission to announce that the railroad intersection would be shut down unless the city moved the signal and made the intersection safer and less confusing.

"I could not get past the concern, that if we did not take action, then there could be a situation where a motorist's life is lost, as a result of the failure to act by the Commission," said commissioner Justin Olson.

On Thursday, the Commission held an emergency meeting, during which it approved a city of Phoenix proposal to immediately move the traffic signal and place it south of the railroad tracks on 35th Avenue.

The city is also planning to put up new signage and stripping, so drivers clearly know where to stop.

"Our goal here is the safety of our commuters," said Phoenix Street Transportation Director Maria Hyatt. "If moving the signal to south side effects better safety, that is what we need to do."

City officials said the new light signal will be up and running by May 29.

There will also be additional signage and striping along the roadway.

