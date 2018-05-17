Grilled Salmon with Blackberry Ancho Sauce

Blackberries have more antioxidants than other berries and can help prevent Alzheimer’s and certain cancers. Salmon is rich in protein, heart-helping omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D.

Serves 8

Ingredients

Sauce:

2 ancho chiles

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin seed, toasted and ground

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups blackberries

3 cups chicken broth, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 pieces (about 6 ounces) salmon fillets with skin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Procedure

Sauce: Heat a heavy skillet over medium heat. Open seeded chiles and put flat on skillet, pressing down with a spatula. Toast chiles until fragrant and partially charred, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a bowl; cover with hot water and let soak until soft, about 30 minutes. Add unpeeled garlic cloves to the skillet and cook until blackened all over, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove, let cool, and peel. Drain soaked chiles and discard water. Transfer to a blender along with the peeled garlic, oregano, cumin, pepper, cinnamon, blackberries, and 1cup of the broth. Blend until smooth, then press mixture through a strainer into a bowl. Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. When hot, add the chile mixture and simmer until reduced by about 1/3, about 5 minutes. Add remaining broth and reduce heat to low. Partially cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauces thickens slightly, about 40 minutes. Stir in sugar and salt. Keep warm while cooking the salmon. Just before serving, stir in the butter.

Salmon: Oil a grill rack on a barbeque grill or a grill pan and preheat to medium heat. Brush the salmon filets with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the salmon, skin side up. When it releases easily from the grill, turn it once and cook until opaque in the center, for a total of about 7 to 8 minutes. Put onto serving plates and drizzle with the blackberry sauce.

