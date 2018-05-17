Tucson woman accused of setting dog on fire

A Tucson woman is accused of intentionally setting her dog and her house on fire.

Dean Sherfield Finley, 39, has been booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of arson, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

This happened Monday, May 7, just before 1 p.m, when fire crews responded to calls of smoke and flames coming from a home.

It took 10 fire units and 21 firefighters to control the fire.

Investigators later learned Finley had purchased 2 gallons of gas earlier in the morning and returned to the home.

Police say that a family member noticed that the family dog appeared wet, and as that person picked up the dog, Finley lit the dog on fire.

The family member was able to douse the flames on the dog.

Police say Finley then set fire to the southeast corner of the home, causing damage to the storage/laundry room.

According to police, the dog, named Lovely, has been transferred to Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), where she is receiving treatment for her burns. Vets say she seems to be doing well.

And there are some true heroes at PACC (and all animal shelters!). Lovely has received specialized, around-the-clock care from the medical team, getting pain meds, IV fluids and antibiotics to address her secondary infections, and daily bandage changes to assist with the various phases of wound healing.

Shelter staff and volunteers have also stepped in to hand-feed Lovely to prevent her from moving more than necessary.

“Lovely has a whole team of lifesavers behind her,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach. “This little dog has a tragic story and potentially life-threatening injuries, but we’re going to do everything we can to save her and show her she is loved.”

To give Lovely the best possible outcome, PACC’s medical team needs to send her to a specialist, which will cost thousands of dollars. For more information on how to help Lovely and other pets like her, visit PACC’s non-profit partner, the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (https://www.friendsofpacc.org/).

Lovely is in our care after her owner poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. She has a 50/50 chance of survival, but we're doing everything we can to save her. To help, consider donating to the @friendsofpacc #savelovely Read the full story here: https://t.co/pmvOF6EtTN pic.twitter.com/dj6Iu0bZO0 — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) May 17, 2018

