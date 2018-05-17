Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

I love saguaros, especially when they bloom. This year has been a banner year for blooms which is kind of surprising since we’ve had so little rain. In fact, the folks at the Saguaro National Park in Tucson, where the saguaros are also going crazy, don’t have an explanation. Best guesses are the plants are stressed so they put out more blooms. Or, the saguaros know more about the upcoming monsoon that anyone or anything else. Wouldn’t that be crazy?

But no matter. If there are saguaro blooms out there, I’m out there, too.

A couple of years ago, I decided I want to take better pictures of the flowers, not just from below or the side, so I bought a selfie stick.

That was a partial solution. I found out most of the blooms were a lot higher off the ground than that. Then I remembered I had a really big, extendable paintbrush pole sitting in the garage collecting cobwebs.

I purchased, very cheaply on Amazon, a connector that would allow me to connect a camera or a phone.

So using the Bluetooth switch from the selfie stick and my old painting pole, I was in business.

The pole extends about 16 feet and with my reach, I get flowers up to 20 feet high. I use my phone so I can look at them quickly. Also, it’s lighter than a camera. And if I see a really cool one, I tweet it.

Even though you’re not looking through a lens, you can get a pretty good feel for where your lens is pointing and can get some fantastic pictures. At least I’m pretty happy with some of mine.

Here’s what I also like. No ladder. The pole is light and unobtrusive, and no drones. Yes, I have friends with drones and they can take great videos of the tops of saguaros, etc. But they’re noisy as all get out and I think nature should be, well, limited as much as possible to sounds in nature. This low tech way is very satisfying and very quiet. Doesn’t hurt a thing.

One more tip: with saguaro flowers, you really have to be out in the high sun. Once the sun starts to get toward late afternoon, the flowers begin to close pretty quickly. So sunscreen up, bring lots of water, enjoy the desert, and get some cool saguaro photos.

