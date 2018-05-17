That's a 'wrap!' Young artist's winning design wraps city bus, light rail train

That's a "wrap!"

The Valley Metro Art Contest has a winner, and her design will be adorning a Phoenix city bus and a light rail train for a whole year.

Lyndzi Ramos came up with the winning artwork for the contest.

The sophomore at Peoria High School has been drawing since she could walk, so it's no surprise that her artistic talent stood out to the judges in this year’s Design a Transit Wrap Contest.

“Art means the universe to me,” said Lyndzi. “One drawing can be so powerful. My goal is to tell a story that will move people through my art.”

Lyndzi was beaming with pride when a Valley Metro bus, wrapped in her artwork, pulled up to her school Thursday for a special unveiling ceremony.

“Public transit helps our communities by bringing people together,” Lyndzi said as she explained her artwork titled Ride & Shine. “It brings people with different backgrounds and various ages together. I used bright colors to illustrate how public transit contributes to society and a brighter future.”

Nearly 100 students across the Valley entered the 2018 Design a Transit Wrap Contest. The contest encourages high school students to create artwork that promotes public transit from their own point of view.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to connect with the communities we serve through art,” said Peoria Councilmember and Valley Metro board member Jon Edwards. “Lyndzi’s colorful design really captures the diversity of the Phoenix metro area and will now capture the attention of thousands as it travels across the Valley.”

Ruben Escobar Reyes, Marcos de Niza High School, and Brant Bloxom, Desert Mountain High School, received second and third place for their designs.

