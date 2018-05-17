Live power lines made Phoenix fire even more dangerous

Live power lines made an already dangerous situation even more so for firefighters in Phoenix late Thursday morning.

About 50 firefighters were called out to the area of 21st Avenue and Madison Street, just east of Interstate 17, after a fire reported at a guest house behind a 1large home spread to a nearby commercial building.

The fire was pumping out thick smoke that was visible for miles.

The call was escalated to a second-alarm assignment, which means more resources were sent to the scene.

"Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of debris to get to the guest house," Capt. Larry Subervi explained in an email to Arizona's Family. "Simultaneously additional fire crews made access to the alley behind the house."

The flames had burned through power lines that were still live.

The fire spread a commercial building that houses steel and metal products, most of which firefighter managed to save by setting up near those charged power lines.

"Battalion Chiefs constantly monitored the proximity of the lines to the crews and APS was able to quickly disconnect power so that firefighters could save the commercial building," Subervi said.

The guest house where the fire was first reported was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.