Police use pollen sample to link Wisconsin cold case victim to Arizona

Headstone marked 'Jane Doe, Found May 4, 1984' for unidentified cold case victim in Wisconsin, linked to Arizona by pollen testing. (Source: CBS News)

Area near where the unidentified woman was found murdered in Westby, Wisconsin in 1984. (Source: CBS News)

Detectives in Wisconsin have linked a victim from a 1984 murder to Arizona or New Mexico using a pollen sample.

The victim, an unidentified female, was found outside Westby, Wisconsin in May of 1984.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin tested the victim's clothing for pollen, resulting in a pollen profile that suggested the victim is most likely from an urban area in Arizona or New Mexico.

Authorities in Wisconsin are hoping this new information will help them identify the victim. She is described as a white female between the ages of 50 and 63 with brown graying hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Detectives say she had full dentures inscribed with 'p85' or 'p8s', also inscribed were the numbers 289 or 682 and 420 or 4-20.

A yellow two door compact vehicle was also seen near where the victim's body was located.

It was determined that the cause of death was severe head trauma and police say both her hands were severed at the wrist and were never located.

Investigators have been trying to identify the victim for 34 years and have been unsuccessful.

Pollen testing has been successfully used in the past to identify a victim in another homicide. In June of 2015, a body was found on the shoreline of Deer Island in Boston. Detectives believed the body may have washed ashore from Canada but pollen testing proved the body was from Boston, leading police to identify the victim that September.

Anyone with information on the unidentified woman found in Wisconsin in 1984 is asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2124 or the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 715-839-3830.

