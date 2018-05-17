Shrimp recipes with $30 of ingredients from Sun City Farmer's Market

Every week in May, we are giving a Valley chef $30 and see what they're able to create using only items from a farmers market plus a few kitchen staples.

This week, local chef George Macrides of George's Cafe whips up a couple shrimp recipes using ingredients from Sun City Farmer's Market and some common household items.

Farmer's Market Ingredients:

Shrimp

Onion

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yukon Potatoes

Lemon

Tomatoes

Cucumber

Bag of spinach

Lemon Balsamic

Rosemary Bread

Household Items:

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Vinegar

Garlic

Shrimp Salad:

Romaine Lettuce (chopped)

Onion (chopped)

Red pepper (chopped)

Green pepper (chopped)

Shrimp

Sauté shrimp with lemon balsamic for two to three minutes. Place shrimp on romaine lettuce and top with green and red pepper and onion. Top with olive oil and vinegar.

Shrimp Dinner:

Shrimp

Potatoes

Broccoli

Spinach

Dice potatoes and boil for five minutes. Place potatoes in oven for 10-15 minutes at 325-degrees. Boil broccoli for 5 minutes. Place in pan for 1 minute with lemon balsamic and sauté.

Plate dish with shrimp from salad, broccoli and potatoes.

Make a side salad with spinach and top with cucumber and tomatoes. Serve with rosemary bread.

