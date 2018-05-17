Suspect stabs man multiple times at Phoenix light rail station, police say

The investigation into the stabbing shut down the light rail station for a brief period but it has since reopened. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man multiple times at a Phoenix light rail station causing it to close early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police responded to a stabbing at a light rail station near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Lewis.

A 30-year-old man was alone on the platform when an unknown male suspect stabbed him "multiple times," said Lewis.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what were found to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old was "intoxicated" and "less than cooperative," said Lewis. He was able to give a general description, however.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, black shorts, gray ballcap and a backpack.

The investigation into the stabbing shut down the light rail station for a brief period but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Service alert update: 19th/Camelback stn has opened for srv. Passengers can now board/deboard from this location #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) May 17, 2018

Service alert: 19th/Camelback stn is closed due to police investigation. Trains will not be stopping; use neighboring stns at 7th Ave or Montebello. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) May 17, 2018

